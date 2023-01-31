I have been a longtime buyer and subscriber to this newspaper and have seen a lot of changes through the years. We lost Dear Abby a few years ago and have seen fewer pages recently and now one of the few things I look forward to was Dennis Jensen's weekend outdoor column.
I just don't understand why the Herald offered a one-month instead of biweekly column to him. Is this a financial or political move?
