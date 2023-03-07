I just learned Walgreens will no longer sell the abortion pill at its pharmacies in more than 20 states. These red states oppose a woman's bodily autonomy and have made abortion illegal. I will never shop at Walgreens again. I urge women everywhere to reconsider their choice of pharmacy. Walgreens has no backbone and is more concerned about angering anti-choice politicians than serving women and their right to health care. Shame on you, Walgreens. I've lost all respect for you.
Lisa Mancini
