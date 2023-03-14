“The Music of Chance” is the title of a novel by Paul Auster. I didn’t understand the aimless peregrinating of its protagonist, but I was charmed by it in 1990 and am still. Its meaning for me can be illustrated by an incident I’ve never forgotten that was quite ordinary and happened in the then-new library building of a Midwestern state university, where I was a student. Browsing, the book I pulled was by G.K. Chesterton, a collection of essays. It happened over 60 years ago. End of my story, save for its lesson about this year’s proposal by the Vermont State University trustees to save money by digitizing and eliminating books in its library.
Craig Gilborn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.