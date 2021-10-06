The Friends of the Aldrich Public Library held its last book sale of the year in conjunction with Barre’s Fall Festival. We’d like to thank all of our eager shoppers, the library staff for the many ways they help us, and Keith Blow and his staff at L. Brown Printing for storing so many books during the past couple of years.
Most of all, thanks to the following Friends who did yeoman duty this weekend: Buddy Barnett, Marilyn Blake, Joanne Bowles, Betsy Button, Chris Cassell, Robin Chevalier, Judy Cookson, Paula Dolan, Vicki Gauthier, Edith Harding, Christina Hirsch, Alan Kessler, Barbara Menard, Pam Murphy, Meg O’Connor and Nancy O’Leary. “Many hands make light work.”
Over the winter, the Friends will be sorting the leftovers and planning future sales. We will also work on an exciting activity to light up the library for the winter holidays. If anyone would like to join us, the Friends meet on the last Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the library’s Milne Room. Drop by or give me a call at (802) 476-4185.
Marianne Kotch
Barre
