I think it was the right thing for the members of the City Council to pass on deciding to sponsor additional murals on either side of the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Capitol in Montpelier. “Liberty and Justice for All” is supposed to be a given in our country, and the American flag is a symbol for all Americans, though it evokes various sentiments in various parts of the population. The additional murals would be placed one on each side of the BLM mural.
“Black Lives Matter” is a tool to break through the obliviousness and/or complacency that prevails in our country concerning the racism, in all its forms, that continues to plague our Black population. It needs to stand alone, to stand out, to be addressed on its own worth. It’s a statement about that supposed truth, that there is liberty and justice for all, because it’s not true, and we want it to be true. And it will only be true if, indeed, Black lives matter enough to stop the racism in our society.
Robert Messing
Montpelier
