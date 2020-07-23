Wave the BLM flag anywhere at anytime, not permanently. I support that black lives matter, but BLM, the organization, is in conflict with the sentiment, and it’s tough to separate the two.
On May 25, our country was unified after witnessing the horrific death of George Floyd by a bad cop.
Unity should have been welcomed, given our divided nation. BLM wasted no time injecting itself, rioting and destroying cities, as justice for George Floyd, of course. Anti-American and anti-law enforcement best describes BLM. BLM rioting continues, and one wonders what benefit this is to George Floyd’s legacy, his family, Black-owned businesses destroyed in the chaos, and Black lives lost in deadly killings. There simply are no benefits.
In addition, recent discussions about raising "special flags" in our park can open the city to lawsuits we would have to defend. I’m not interested in participating in that cost. The city should not take on this liability, and I appreciate the council’s thoughtful consideration, and not being bullied to approve this motion.
I’ll remind critics that we have a U.S. flag which promises liberty and justice for all, regardless of the color of one’s skin, creed or religion.
Sue Higby and others are free to wave the BLM flag, or any other flags, at city park, even at their businesses or homes. Let the critics wave the BLM flag anywhere at anytime they wish, and let’s not have it as a permanent fixture in our park.
Rosemary Averill
Barre City
