Charge every Republican for the assault on Paul Pelosi.
Quite simply, a person is deserving of blame when they are aware of and observe harmful things happening, even if they are not participating. There is a long list of things that people who still align themselves with the Republican Party are culpable of. The assault on Paul Pelosi is just one more hateful and unforgivable act to add to a list that doesn’t look like it will end soon, unless something drastic is done.
(2) comments
Blame democrats for ANTIFA and BLM and murders and no crime prevention in large liberal cities. Every Democrat (they lie they're not dems they're socialist/progs) should be blamed for the craziness in this country. now that's a fact.
Where was everyone when Steve Scalise shot by a Bernie Supporter. Democrats are racist, lying and delusional.
