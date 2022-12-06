Donald Trump recently hosted white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. It brought to my memory Miguel do Cervantes masterpiece "Don Quixote" and the character Sancho Panza who said, "Tell me what company you keep, and I will tell you what you are."
Mark Brown
