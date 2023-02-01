Rep. Bongartz, of Manchester, has a proposed new legislation that will strip Vermont towns of local zoning control. Seems he thinks that towns need to be told by the state how to regulate zoning in their communities. Just like the recent law, passed by our legislators, that now allows for affordable housing to be built in a flood plain, as well as avoid Act 250 review, provided, they are built in downtowns.

Vermont has lots of open spaces, and even thousands of acres of National Forest, that is part of the Green Mountain Range. There are less farms due to many reasons, but housing is not one of them.

