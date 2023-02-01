Rep. Bongartz, of Manchester, has a proposed new legislation that will strip Vermont towns of local zoning control. Seems he thinks that towns need to be told by the state how to regulate zoning in their communities. Just like the recent law, passed by our legislators, that now allows for affordable housing to be built in a flood plain, as well as avoid Act 250 review, provided, they are built in downtowns.
Vermont has lots of open spaces, and even thousands of acres of National Forest, that is part of the Green Mountain Range. There are less farms due to many reasons, but housing is not one of them.
All those towns that have worked tirelessly on zoning regulations, can toss that hard work out the window. Remember when we had local control of our schools? I do.
Here in Manchester, recent zoning changes allowed for denser housing development in downtown, as well as increased lot sizes outside of downtown. Zones that allowed for 2-acre lots, now require 5 acres, 5-acre zones were increased to 10 acres, for just one house. Increasing the minimum lot sizes increased prices for all.
The Bongartz bill is designed to allow for more subsidized four-story apartment buildings that can now be built in a flood plain and could leave these very people in peril.
Dense development of housing is needed in more than just downtowns, and towns should decide, not the state. This legislation does not allow for housing the working middle class outside of downtowns. Hard working Vermonters, you can rent or find homes elsewhere.
