Blue Cross’s Vermont Health Connect premiums have risen by more than 90% during the past nine years. This year, Blue Cross and MVP are asking for double-digit increases. Is this sustainable?

In reviewing a book calling for a total overhaul of the U.S. health insurance system, MIT’s Peter Dizikes noted that, “Americans have $140 billion in unpaid medical debt, more than all other personal debt combined, and three-fifths of it is incurred by people with health insurance.” Is this sustainable?