In her letter of Jan. 19, Kate Taylor rightly criticizes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and questions why she refuses to stand up against the anti-democratic actions of the Republicans. Sinema’s stance is actually pretty easy to figure if one understands Sinema-speak: “We need to sit down with the other party.”
Plain English: “This is what my big donors tell me to say and do, and to hell with the public good, principles and democracy.” Manchin-speak is a very closely related language.
David Balfour
Rutland City
