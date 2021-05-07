I appreciate you reprinting the editorial from the Los Angeles Times (May 5) detailing the reasons why President Biden’s proposals for spending are appropriate. In fact, repairing the immense damage done by the deferred maintenance of our physical and social infrastructures by years of trickle-down economics, is something we all should be able to support.
Some are unwilling to spend the trillions it will cost but the fact is we have been spending that all along — it has gone to tax breaks for the wealthy, endless wars and the horrendous costs of poor health care and and economic system that has torn basic society apart — all at great cost. So the truth is we have the money; it is simply a matter of spending it differently.
What Biden proposes is not so much spending as investing. The difference is, there will be a return on the investments that will far outweigh the expenditures. It is visionary. Yes, corporations and the 1% will pay more of their share but why should they not? The inequities of our economic system have cost the rest of us so much. It is time for a change, and the president seems to have his eyes clearly on that idea.
John Snell
Montpelier
