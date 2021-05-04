I listened to Biden's speech the other night and waited for him to say he was going to help the 25,000 homeless veterans, but he didn't.
He said corporate CEOs made millions last year, but didn't mention the Washington bureaucrats who made millions with illegal payoffs from outside agencies, like Pelosi who reported making $10.5 million last year or Bernie Sanders making $2 million. Are they going to be heavily taxed like you are? Of course, not because they know the loopholes, and won't pay any tax or very little.
I also had to laugh when, after Biden said something, every Democrat applauded and the Republicans just sat there showing no respect for Biden because he doesn't deserve any.
Good old Biden putting heavy taxes on companies that hire workers, then the free two years of community college that your higher taxes are going to pay for. The whole speech was about tax and spend like a usual Democrat. I'm glad the Black senator from South Carolina voiced his opinion and said the speech was unrelenting to America's problems. Biden didn't mention the amount of people who have been laid off on the pipelines, putting 8,000 people with families on workers' compensation.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
