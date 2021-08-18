Speaking of which, it is hard to fathom anything going this bad; just look at the payroll in the executive branch, the Pentagon and elsewhere dedicated to this colossal failure. If this was the private sector, they would all be fired on the spot but, that is not about to happen here.
Just be thankful President Trump's plans for withdrawal from that pest-infested territory went extremely well: With over 15,000 troops involved, there were none who lost their life. Biden could not execute an operation with 2,500 or so, without the result being something akin to a Chinese fire drill, and lost the whole country in the process?
Give me a break! Get rid of these incompetent fools who barely know what day of the week we are in!
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
