A fair amount of horror is being expressed over the actions of President Biden regarding our nation's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Forget for now that much of the angst being expressed is by warmongers pissed off the president is daring to try to end one. Ignore the reality that an entire political party is devoting itself to trying to destroy our Biden presidency and, as they're doing with the COVID pandemic, simply want us all to fail in the most miserable and deadly manner possible.
Disregard all that. Just ask yourself: What did you expect to happen when a hotly contested 20-year war and occupation comes to an end? What is the example you can provide to support your expectation in this instance?
Perhaps we, as a society, have conditioned ourselves to the 30-minute storylines complete with beginning, middle and neatly wrapped up end, that sitcoms and such provide? Maybe our interpretation of recent events is overly influenced by constantly repeating video clips repetitiously cycling through the same short scene in an ad nauseum effort to create a story instead of reporting on it. Maybe it's just that the naysayers will miss their war or simply want our nation to fail so they can regain political control and rule over us.
Regardless, the real lesson to be learned is, this is how wars end, and this is just one more reason not to engage in war as a standard foreign policy tool. Stop expressing horror at natural consequences. Change your life, change our nation, change the world — all for the better.
I wholeheartedly support President Biden's actions regarding our withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
