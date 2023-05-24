Our president has a credibility problem that ranges from plagiarizing to outright lying. He keeps telling us he is a regular guy from Scranton, moderate, smart and a unifier. However, former Defense Secretary Gates said Biden has been wrong on every major foreign policy and national security issue. Now he continues to be wrong on every fiscal policy and social issue facing his administration.
Biden’s agenda is destroying this country. This failure is perpetuated by the invasion of 6 million illegals crossing our open borders and the Mexican cartels' drug trafficking that causes 100,000 American fentanyl deaths a year. He’s spending 50% more than Trump creating massive deficits/inflation. Biden is dumbing down education standards with diversity, inclusion and equity policies, leading to a dependency and expansion of government. These are only some actions averse to the Democrat policies Presidents Carter and Clinton promoted a few years ago.
