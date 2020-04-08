Since Fox News is the top cable news station, I feel it is necessary to give an example of how a news source manipulates the facts of a story. Information that the viewers are denied. Now before you get upset and cite CNN and MSNBC as fear-mongering and having liberal leanings, please read an example of a deception that you may not be aware of.
On April 6, Google News had a Fox News video on Captain Crozier, who was dismissed from the U.S. Navy because of a letter he wrote about the coronavirus crisis on his ship. The Fox anchor said there were a "few" (thousand) sailors who cheered the captain when he disembarked and then showed a clip of the captain walking down the ramp, but not showing the crowd above him, the sailors who were cheering and clapping.
The sound was doctored so that it didn't sound like thousands of people thanking Crozier. All of us need to be discerning and practicing critical thinking about more than just one news segment.
Marleen Woods
Barre City
