I am writing to ask The Times Argus to recognize the role they play in creating and perpetuating narratives about Barre and Montpelier. I have listened to the “Brave Little State” podcast about the nickname Barre has, as well as the follow-up conversation with the editor of this paper during an episode of “Vermont Edition” on Vermont Public earlier in July. While I think the paper strives to be neutral, I think there may be some internal bias built into coverage of our two communities that continues to perpetuate the idea one community is better than the other.
An example of this is the choice of the main photo that appears above the fold of the paper over the past few weeks. Eleven out of 14 issues are photos of the debris, devastation and cleanup happening in Montpelier. To be fair, there have been other photos in the paper from Barre, but to be honest, this statistic is a slap in the face to the people of Barre (and every other central Vermont community) who have also been devastated by the flood, are continuing to clean up and are rebuilding.
I’m asking The Times Argus to do better. Be fair and neutral in your coverage of Barre, Montpelier and the surrounding communities. We have all been impacted in one way or another by the Flood of 2023, so show us what is happening. Recognize that, if you continue to focus your coverage on one community, it sends a message that the other communities don’t matter. We are all struggling in our own ways to clean up and to see how we can do things better as we rebuild, and I would encourage the paper to do the same.