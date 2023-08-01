Bias

I am writing to ask The Times Argus to recognize the role they play in creating and perpetuating narratives about Barre and Montpelier. I have listened to the “Brave Little State” podcast about the nickname Barre has, as well as the follow-up conversation with the editor of this paper during an episode of “Vermont Edition” on Vermont Public earlier in July. While I think the paper strives to be neutral, I think there may be some internal bias built into coverage of our two communities that continues to perpetuate the idea one community is better than the other.