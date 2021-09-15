When our American flag is proudly waving at the end of a spear alongside the Confederate Army and “don’t tread on me” flags by domestic terrorists attacking our nation's Capitol building, I can understand the Barre City Council’s concerns about the intimidation of displaying a huge American flag over our fair city.
Please don’t move to Barre City, Mr. Koch. We finally have a group of leaders who support a multi-cultural society with symbols of welcome, not division, which is what our dear flag has now become. They are focused on the real issues facing us: poverty, housing and food insecurity, and removing barriers to equity. We finally have a better balance on council with a historic number of women on it, as well as forward-thinking people.
Joelen Mulvaney
Barre
