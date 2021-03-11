Two months after the deadly insurrection at our nation’s Capitol, Americans stand united in horror over that tragic day. Americans watched this trial and have rendered our verdict that Trump lied, divided and incited violence against us and the Republicans, who failed to convict him, betrayed us.
Like every American, they are the beneficiaries of countless patriots who sacrificed to defend our freedom, including the law enforcement officials who protected them on that terrible day. Yet, they lacked the courage to convict a president who incited right-wing terrorists to kill five people, terrorize and injure hundreds, including the leaders we elected, in an attempt to overturn legitimate elections that expressed the will of the people.
Their cowardice has paved the way for a future president to violate the Constitution and their duty to our country and get away with it, opening the door for future leaders to fuel another violent attack on our country in order to hold onto power.
Americans deserve leaders who honor their oath to protect and defend the Constitution, like the 57 senators, Republican and Democrat, who voted to convict. Sadly, they seem to be in short supply in the Republican Party, which is on a quest to purge any politician who doesn’t show absolute loyalty to the seditious former president.
That’s why it’s up to all of us to make sure to remember those who continue to betray our democracy and be sure we elect people in the future with the kind of integrity shown by the courageous few in 2021.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
