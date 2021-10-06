Ms. Heath’s very brief letter to the editor, published in the Friday, Oct. 1, Rutland Herald has given me pause for thought.
First, let me say I wish Ms. Heath the best; but she should be patient. It seems the unfortunate likelihood is COVID will be around for years, having many opportunities to get the unvaccinated.
Having lost two friends to COVID, I have a different attitude than that implied by Ms. Heath’s “Shouldn’t I be dead?” My friend and outstanding citizen, Bernie Juskiewicz, was an unfortunate early victim who never had the opportunity to get vaccinated. My friend and previous co-worker, Tom Carroll, did not get an available vaccination, perhaps as the result of a conflict with religious belief.
A further cause of my different attitude is advice from our younger son of 47 years: “Dad, Mom, you don’t want this.” That was after he had had two vaccinations of Moderna, and still became infected, though recovery was rapid, if very unpleasant with a low-grade fever, digestive system irregularities and flu-like symptoms.
That gives me cause to wish Muffe’s friends who have been vaccinated, the very best, with sympathy. I don’t know, but my guess is she has those friends. I write from experience. Having had two shots of Moderna, I carry on with a high degree of normalcy, though sometimes masked.
After I’ve been to an event where I, though vaccinated, might have become infected, I endeavor to stay distanced from friends who have not been vaccinated. I would feel terrible were one to die, or even get gravely ill, because of exposure from me. They are entitled to their choice, but I am entitled to mine, too.
Charles Goodwin
Weston
