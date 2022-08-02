I’ve long bit my tongue about the so-called Berlin town center. It is not a town center. It is a glorified mall in the middle of a vast parking lot surrounded by vital marshes and stunning farm fields, now mostly fallow. The fact we state taxpayers have helped fund this development is nuts, especially when it is clear what Berlin needs in an infusion of funds for their woeful infrastructure, especially along the Barre-Montpelier Road.
The “city center” is still a place most will have to drive to. The traffic to get to the mall, already some of the most dangerous in the state, will only get worse. The parking lot will remain an ecological nightmare. The stores will continue to struggle and force other local stores out of business — do we really need a national chain coffee shop with drive-through window or can we walk to shops in Montpelier and Barre and even on the Barre Montpelier Road?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.