Regarding Berlin's 'new town center' — As shopping malls across America become dying relics of profligate suburban sprawl and changing consumer habits, it seems a bit of an oxymoron that Berlin would focus its 'town center' around a moribund mall with little more to offer than a Walmart. And with the new senior housing being built next door, I find it hard to fathom that senior citizens would want to spend their twilight years living in Vermont next to a Walmart and parking lots. But I guess, to quote Bob Dylan, "the times they are a-changin'."
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.