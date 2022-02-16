I'm writing to ask Berlin voters to approve Article 4 on the Berlin Town ballot, to continue the tax exemption for the Capital City Grange.
Since 2016, the Grange has been exempt, and has given free “rentals” of the Grange Hall to Berlin residents and nonprofit organizations. This has been a great benefit, averaging more than two uses by Berlin residents each month (until COVID hit). The all-volunteer Grange hosts many cultural, educational and social events for people and groups from all over central Vermont, including several different amateur musical groups, dance classes, church services, memorial services, birthday parties and meetings of several different community organizations. Our church group had been meeting there regularly in the lower level, an area that was substantially renovated in 2020. There's also a full kitchen available, which we took advantage of. Visit www.capitalcitygrange.org to find more information about the Grange.
The tax exemption costs only about $1.69 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home in Berlin. Voting "yes" on Article 4 won't cost much, and will enable the Grange to continue to provide a meeting and celebration place for people from Berlin and beyond. Please support the Grange with a "yes" vote when you fill out your ballot, on or before March 1.
Fred Doten
West Berlin
