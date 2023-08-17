Many schools are relying too heavily on outside groups like Washington County Mental Health for behavior support in our school districts.

Recent concerning events, especially the unsettling incidents of physical restraints seen in the Harwood Union Unified School District, highlight the need to carefully assess how well this approach is working. When we look at the concerning numbers that show higher-than-expected use of physical restraint in HUUSD, it becomes very important to closely examine the role these contracted service providers are playing. Are they truly achieving results that match our educational goals and the overall well-being of our students?