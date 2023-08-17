Many schools are relying too heavily on outside groups like Washington County Mental Health for behavior support in our school districts.
Recent concerning events, especially the unsettling incidents of physical restraints seen in the Harwood Union Unified School District, highlight the need to carefully assess how well this approach is working. When we look at the concerning numbers that show higher-than-expected use of physical restraint in HUUSD, it becomes very important to closely examine the role these contracted service providers are playing. Are they truly achieving results that match our educational goals and the overall well-being of our students?
The clear connection between these worrisome restraint rates and the use of outside groups requires a thorough review of how effective and lasting this arrangement is.
Apart from the effects on our students, we can't overlook the financial impact on taxpayers. This raises important questions about whether the money spent on these outside groups might be better spent within our public education system to achieve better outcomes. We have a responsibility to our students and the larger community to ensure taxpayer funds are used wisely.
Given these concerns, it's crucial to carefully evaluate the qualifications and skills of the individuals hired by these outside groups. Do these professionals meet the same high standards we expect from our district-employed staff? Prioritizing the qualifications and abilities of those responsible for our students' well-being is essential for providing them with the quality support they need.
Considering the seriousness of the situation, I strongly urge all Washington County school boards to start a thorough and open conversation about these matters and consider building internal support services instead of relying on costly contractors.