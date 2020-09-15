A few thoughts before the election. Let us not be talking about a write-in vote for president of the United States. That's nonsense. It would be a blatant waste of the priceless right to vote. Vote your conscience among the candidates made available to you. Voting is adult stuff and as a citizen of this country, you have responsibilities as such.
When voting by mail, it is critical to complete your vote by following exactly the simple directions that come as part of your ballot. In Vermont, it doesn't matter if your sister is the town clerk because she will throw out your ballot in a minute if you don't follow directions. And you must return it for receipt by the town clerk no later than the close of voting on Election Day Nov. 3. Federal election voting hours tend to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but check with your town clerk or your town's website to be sure of the hours and the location of voting in your town.
Lastly, one of the latest dust-ups in President Trump's super turmoil-ed presidency is (with the support of U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, if you can believe it) his decision to attempt to move a sexual assault lawsuit against him from before his presidency from a Federal District Court to the U.S. Department of Justice, an agency that is responsible for enforcing federal law.
Really. I know, it's hard to believe, he never stops helping himself. It's time to take away his sandbox.
Claire Duke
Barre
