I have never seen anything more beautiful than the Ukrainian nation's united response: We will not be part of your immoral Putin world. All the individual truths of all those individual Ukrainians standing up to thwart the lies of one powerful but weak man. Truth is beauty.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
