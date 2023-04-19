Voting is a responsibility I have taken seriously all my life. The BUUSD budget revote location could be confusing, so know the revote is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St., in Barre Town, at the BTEMS. Absentee ballots are available from city/town clerks, or the secretary of state's webpage.
Please vote, on or before May 9.
