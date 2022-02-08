I just came back from visiting four business establishments in Barre and I am deeply saddened and enraged that hardly anyone was wearing masks in the stores.
While I am disinclined to continue a discourse about mask mandates, I desperately want to promote the thinking that wearing masks should be equated with being a kind and thoughtful person.
I’ve heard many people say “we’re going to get COVID sooner or later anyway” or “it’s my right not to wear a mask” or “if I get it, it won’t be that bad.” OK it’s your prerogative to say these things and to feel that way.
But, what about your friends and neighbors who have health vulnerabilities and want to be somewhat mobile around town without feeling scared or needing to turn around and go back home because there are too many risks that COVID will be spread to them from people who don’t wear masks? They could die!
So, when thinking about whether to wear a mask or not, think about being a good person and protecting others who may not have the capacity to fight the COVID fight like you. Be a good person!
Sherry Schoenberg
Montpelier
