How disappointing David Delcore focuses on the economic aspect of Barre city's attempt to do what the Vermont legislators did not, assist the unhoused after the end of the state's hotel housing program. Instead, why not focus on the ways the city will not only provide emergency shelter but also supervision, social workers' help, food and addressing other needs of individuals without a safe place to go. Although this is not a solution, it is a response to this emergency. Kudos to the City Council, City Manager Storellicastro and the folks in the city who have been working to provide comfort to the unhoused at this time and always.
Joele Mulvaney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.