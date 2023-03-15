Barre Values
Barre Values formed in fall 2021, as supporters of President Trump dominated our city on Friday evenings to rally with nasty rhetoric and hateful messages.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Light snow during the morning will give way to snow showers during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 2:15 am
Barre Values
Barre Values formed in fall 2021, as supporters of President Trump dominated our city on Friday evenings to rally with nasty rhetoric and hateful messages.
We did not disrupt or prevent them exercising their rights to speak or gather. We simply stood silently nearby holding signs espousing values, including kindness, truth, compassion, integrity, love, Black lives, trans lives.
Since then, we’ve rallied around raising the Black Lives Matter flag in Barre, produced Pride events, demonstrated for racial justice, advocated for homeless and disabled persons, for safe and affordable housing, rallied for abortion rights, raised thousands of dollars for local charities, and more. We are your friends and neighbors, community members who want to work together for a welcoming city. Our group is private so that we can safely organize around the issues we care about, without disparaging behavior and attacks. For example, we have been called a cult, garbage, abhorrent, gaslighters and violators of democracy, in local media and online. People have publicly questioned our members’ legitimacy to serve their community, including serving on committees or as elected officials, for no reason beyond membership.
Some have accused us of threatening people, their spouses and their children — none of which occurred. We do not take part in, condone or promote such activity. This is intended to shame and discredit us for our political views and for participating civilly in the political process.
We deserve to participate and to freely assemble in public and private without harassment, false accusations, bullying or discrimination.
Joe Reil
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.