The Barre Lions Club would like to thank everyone who supported our recent Christmas tree sale. The proceeds will go to support the Lions sight and hearing program. Also, a special thanks to Mark Tatro of Tatro Appliance who donated his parking lot space for the sale during a busy holiday season.
Charles Livendale
Barre
