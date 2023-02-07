The “All In For Barre” forums led by the Vermont Council on Rural Development clearly targeted housing as a top priority for Barre City. Thanks to Mayor Hemmerick, Councilors Stockwell, Cambrel and Waszazak, for listening to us and for their leadership working with Downstreet Housing and Habitat for Humanity over the past two years to increase quality housing.
Habitat for Humanity has renovated and added a home for a family in Barre, as well as purchased a building that will soon become another family home. Jake and Samn were onsite volunteers at the H4H home.
