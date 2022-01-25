On Jan. 11, the Barre City Council signed off on a proposal to create 125 new homes in Barre City within the next five years using 40% of the city’s ARPA funding.
The proposal, written by Councilors Jake Hemmerick and Samn Stockwell, as well as Mayor Lucas Herring, is ambitious, smart and well-articulated. It builds on strategies that have come out of study groups, community forums and the City Plan.
I’m thrilled to see this move forward on multiple levels. I’m pleased that Council voted to use this one-time, historic funding to invest in the city, providing a much-needed resource that will benefit all of us as a community. We’ll welcome new residents and grow the Grand List to support the services we all need. Rather than using the funding to create future obligations, the plan creates future opportunities and future revenue.
I was disappointed to read about this proposal not in Barre City’s newspaper of record, but rather through VTDigger — it’s the kind of positive, forward-thinking news that should have made the front page the morning after it was approved.
Amanda Gustin
Barre
