I have concerns with the activity around the proposed charter change during our most recent city council meeting (April 5).
First, it was introduced unwarned early in the meeting by Councilor Lauzon, presented as a brief conversation, despite there being a resolution already prepared that was (eventually) presented before any discussion had even taken place.
Yes, sometimes the council needs to act quickly, but this should be reserved for items with some urgency and time sensitivity. Time, OK, this charter change is being discussed by legislators today (as I write this, April 6) but I question the urgency.
Why? Multiple sources, including Barre Town Representative Rob LaClair, have stated H.444 would likely pass with the change intact. Further, we've heard much concern about the council's time. Given those facts, there didn't seem to be worthwhile urgency to bring this up in this manner.
The main reason given was to support the voters of the city, who have also stated concern about how council spends its time and, given that the item is already likely to pass, the "support" being shown to the voters here was to override one of their wishes in favor of supporting a vote already likely to go the way the citizens voted.
Even if it doesn't, there are still ways to enact this change, via a city ordinance, as one example, so there was no pressing need for this to have been done the way it was.
Joe Reil
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.