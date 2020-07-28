There are a few statements I would like to disagree with in Rosemary Averill's letter about BLM.
For one, what cities did they destroy? I would say that our president's remarks are what divided the country, not the BLM movement. He likes to incite and infuriate his followers and I have to admit he does a very good job of that. Emulating him is not productive.
BLM is anti-American? Only if you are a racist. Protesting is very American. To continuously call it rioting when it is protesting shows your bias. You also insinuate lives have been lost in the protesting. Many places have raised BLM flags and I have not heard of any lawsuits – that is a scare tactic only.
Liberty and justice for all? Obviously, not if you are Black. Barre has a lot of making up to do to Black students who have been victimized in their community and this would be a very small gesture in that direction.
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
