I read with dismay Brian Judd's letter about faulty ballot machines being used during the March 2 election. There have been problems with these machines for at least 13 years and they are rejecting ballots. It is time for an overhaul! I know Brian would not lie about people telling him their ballots for him were being rejected. I am sure other candidates had to have the same issue. Brian filed a complaint with the Superior Court in Barre only to have Barre City ask the court to dismiss his complaint. Brian has a right to be heard as he is fighting for the good of all Barre citizens. Barre City citizens, speak up, and ask why.
Linda Bianchi
Derby Line
