Today (Monday, July 19), I took a short trip to Barre to visit my three favorite stores: Nelson Brothers, The Electrolux Store and Two Loco Guys.
I was walking down Main Street when I heard a loud crash. Just ahead of me, a person was pulling out into the moving line of traffic and collided with an enormous oversized flatbed (with separate cab) designed specifically for transporting granite. Traffic stopped abruptly and the truck driver immediately hopped down from his cab and rushed over to the car driver and asked her if she was OK. She said she was, but a little shaken up. Within just a minute, a cop car arrived with two officers. One directed traffic while the other met with both parties.
I then proceeded to the Electrolux shop where the price is definitely right and the owner is a great guy! Then onto Nelson Brothers where you’re always greeted at the door and the seasoned staff is so helpful finding the right solution to whatever problems I present.
About 10 minutes later, I walked out of the store and saw the officer finishing up his paperwork with the woman who’s obviously had considerable damage done to her car. This is what I heard him say to her in a soft voice. “These things happen to all of us. Don’t be hard on yourself. This is why we have insurance. I want you to report this to your insurance company, and I want you to tell them the truth.” He’s an officer Barre can be proud of and I’m sorry I don’t even know his name.
Lindsay Wade
Montpelier
