The president’s shenanigans may be hiding a very big problem — William Barr’s politicizing of the Justice Department. And that may be the intention. Barr warned us when he told Congress that, with hands on the levers of the law enforcement apparatus, you could use that power against any political opposition.
Our democracy is based on the rule of law and the rule of law is what Barr is threatening by politicizing justice. The president's prevarications, inadequacies and failures may be a real reflection of his character but they are also distracting us from the immediate threat posed by Barr.
We can’t vote Barr out of office but we can vote his boss out and where his boss goes, he goes.
Kirk Gardner
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.