I see where our mighty hunters slaughtered 904 black bears in this latest hunting season. I realize I reside in Vermont, a state with a strong hunting culture and tradition (and, one in which coyotes are permitted to be hunted down and killed year-round and small animals to be caught with painful traps) but to kill 904 of these intelligent native Vermonters (remember, bears were here long before the arrival of these hunters with their high-powered rifles) seems unnecessary and unseemly. In fact, one could say it's barbaric (pun intended).
Strat Douthat
Plainfield
