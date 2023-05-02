In America’s most recent mass shooting (when this was written), a man killed five of his neighbors and wounded several others after they asked him to stop shooting his gun at 11:00 at night. Less than a month earlier, a gunman killed five people and wounded eight others at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. As has become tragically common, the killer used an AR-15-style rifle. These and other military-grade weapons have just one purpose — killing human beings as rapidly and ferociously as possible. Yet, they can be purchased with almost no restrictions.
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey showed 1 in 5 adults has a family member who has been killed by a gun. And over half of adults have been directly affected by an incident involving a gun — such as themselves or family members witnessing a shooting, being threatened with a gun, or being injured or killed by a gun.
