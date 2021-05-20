I'm writing this letter in response to the article "Conspiracy or not in voting" dated April 17.
The City Clerk stated there is no provision in the statute that permits losing candidates to finance recounts. This is true. What's also true is, there is no provision in the statute that doesn't permit losing candidates from financing recounts. There was no law or rule to be broken.
This was Barre City's choice to allow, or not allow me to finance a hand count of the paper ballots. I think it's high time Barre City citizens start questioning Barre City's choices.
Barre City chose to accept multiple ballots being rejected multiple times by multiple voters during multiple elections over a 12- or 13-year period from voting machines as normal operational procedure. It is not.
Barre City chose to believe just because a voting machine eventually accepts a paper ballot, it counts the ballot. It does not. Just ask the citizens of Windham, New Hampshire.
Barre City chose to believe Washington County Superior Court would dismiss my contest of conduct of elections case against them. It did not.
The one and only way to tell if the ballots were accurately counted by the machines is to hand count the paper ballots and compare that count with the count of the machines.
I will file an injunction with the court to prevent Barre City from throwing out the paper ballots. That's my choice.
Brian Judd
Barre
