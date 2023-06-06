Our sole representative in the U.S. House, Becca Balint, voted "no" on raising the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated, “My devout hope is that Congress will raise the debt ceiling.” She said, “There will be no acceptable outcomes if the debt ceiling isn’t raised, regardless of what decisions we make.”
Ending the full faith of U.S. currency might be a boom for the crypto market. In 2022, Nishad Singh, a 26-year-old cryptocurrency executive, donated $1.1 million to an organization that then spent big money on ads for Balint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.