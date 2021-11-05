The letter from Frank Mazur suggesting, or perhaps even encouraging, a new civil war, stands as a classic example of how we created the political standoff that threatens to strangle our country.
In short, Mr. Mazur is living in an alternative reality that has little or no basis in fact and suffers from some bad thinking. I am afraid almost a third of our countrymen may suffer from the same difficulties.
Kirk Gardner
Montpelier
