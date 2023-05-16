The May 11 front page featured discussion of the opening "devotional" of the Legislature. A drag performer read from a children's book. Children's books hold many good things, but unless one was reading from Sunday school literature or a catechism, it might not properly be called devotional.
Thinking back to the start of our country, the mood was very serious. In many homes, the only book available was the Holy Bible, words in gold on the cover, their guide to life. To open a serious deliberative body charged with making laws with a reading devoted to "glitz" is very much in the mood of our day, but far from the inception of our country. My hope is I would always be a Good Samaritan to anyone in trouble or need. The Samaritans were despised, which is why one was used as an example of a doer of good.
