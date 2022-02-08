The local option sales tax is a bad idea. At a time when Main Street retailers are seriously threatened by worker shortages, a never-ending pandemic, supply chain issues and unprecedented competition from far away, this is the wrong time for Barre to add yet another hurdle to our retailers’ already fragile existence.
Let’s not take these businesses for granted. They provide solid employment opportunities for local workers, a proven training ground for young people learning about the world of work and convenient access to the goods we need. Local businesses pay higher property taxes than non-residents, as well as significant income, payroll, Social Security and unemployment taxes. Many provide health care, retirement plans and other benefits. And they are often quick to answer the call for help from local charities.
Consumers will drive a mile to save a couple of pennies on a gallon of gas or 50 miles to avoid the sales tax altogether. You can order a product on your cell phone and get it delivered tomorrow. Let’s not give our potential customers another reason to keep going somewhere else.
Joe Choquette
Barre
