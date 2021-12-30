An elderly friend just had his hip replacement put off as Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland hospitals had no bed for him. Of these patients, almost all COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.
Why? Ignorance and/or crass disregard for possibly inflicting serious illness or death upon others.
Our president is finally pushing significant vaccine mandates. Our governor is still talking about what to do.
How many people would still be alive if action were taken a year or more ago?
Without quick action we are likely to suffer another hard lockdown and the related economic damage.
COVID victims who are not vaccinated should go to the back of hospital bed waiting lines.
Geoffrey Cobden
Weybridge
