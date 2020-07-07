Mr. Spaulding ends his recent critique by stating, "when Walt starts talking politics he loses that credibility with many readers."
How does he know this? Did he take a poll?
Amses may be the central Vermont, self-appointed, anti-Trump chairperson, but I don't believe he has written anything false about Trump's behaviors, decisions or policies. (I would also think the newspaper does some fact-checking of all letters.)
You can't ignore facts and many Times Argus readers like myself look forward to all of the political banter and "facts" these letters provide.
Mr. Spaulding, enjoy your walks in the neighborhood, too.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
