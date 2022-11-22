I am writing to provide more specific details on the “pitch” I made for Barre during the recent meeting about ARPA funding. I discussed the need for funds to support a new heating system for the Aud and to add air conditioning features to permit year-round use of the facility. The current Aud heating plant is approaching 25 years old, inefficient compared to other systems, and may not last much longer.
The request for ARPA support coincides with need and opportunity. We are pleased Barre’s Aud was chosen as the Senior Project in 2022-23 for two teams of talented students and faculty from Norwich University, with which we have been working on a major planning initiative that will identify functional improvements to the Aud. I am confident we will select a system that conserves energy and provides improved service for many years to come.
The need is great. Since it was built in 1938-39, the Aud has served as a center for numerous activities benefiting community members and others. These activities include job training; public health initiatives; athletics events; expos, conventions and fairs; performances; family celebrations; and a variety of civic activities. The Aud has established secondary roles, including serving as a Red Cross Emergency Shelter for Washington County and a medical-surgical annex to CVMC. Last week, a local organization constructed window insulation units for Barre homes in the basement of the Aud.
A combined heating system with air conditioning is an essential improvement to the Aud that will provide energy savings to the city, allow the city to continue providing community center functions, and increase the use of the building.
The author is vice chair of Civic Center Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.