We all know the reality: On Oct. 28, Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and savagely beaten with a hammer in their San Francisco home. He remains hospitalized from his injuries.
And yet we see Republicans in the media reacting to the attack by clapping, laughing and joking about it as if they were in a theater watching a Looney Tunes cartoon. They apparently choose to view this as entertainment instead of the vicious criminal behavior that it is.
When is a responsible adult among them going to stand up and shout, “Stop. Enough. This insanity, this violence must end. Now.” — ?
Our nation, our democracy, our society are all in grave danger if these atrocities are encouraged to continue.
